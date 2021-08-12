France suspends expulsions of migrants to Afghanistan amid worsening security situation

France last month suspended the expulsion of Afghan migrants whose asylum applications had been rejected, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country as the Taliban press an offensive, the government said on Thursday.

The French Interior Ministry told AFP in a statement that the policy had been in place since early July, following similar announcements of suspension of such expulsions by Germany and the Netherlands.

“We are closely monitoring the situation together with our European partners,” the French Interior Ministry said.

Afghans in 2020 had accounted for the majority of asylum applications in France, with 8,886 applications.

Germany and the Netherlands said on Wednesday they have halted the forced repatriation of Afghan migrants due to deteriorating security in Afghanistan, a sharp change from their previous position.

Authorities had said as of Tuesday that both governments had joined with their counterparts in Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Greece in writing to the EU executive arm saying they should be able to go ahead with the expulsions of Afghan immigrants if their asylum claims fail. .

Afghanistan urged the EU in July to cease forced deportations of Afghan migrants for three months as security forces fight the Taliban offensive before the US military’s full withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31.

The Taliban have invaded 10 provincial capitals in a week in a blitzkrieg, the latest in the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni, just 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul.

The government has now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan and left with a scattered collection of disputed cities that are also dangerously at risk of falling into the hands of the Taliban.

The conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal that will end later this month after a 20-year occupation.

(AFP)