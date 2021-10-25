France Takes Steps to Protect Local Amazon Bookstores With Minimum Shipping Charge Law

Sophie Fornairon’s independent bookstore has survived the Amazon boom thanks to a French law banning price discounts for new books, but she says the e-commerce giant’s ability to cut shipping costs still skews the market. against stores like hers.

Fornairon, owner of Canal Bookstore in central Paris, now hopes that new legislation establishing a minimum price for book deliveries will further equalize the contention in the battle of neighborhood stores against Amazon.

“It’s just a return to a level playing field,” said Fornairon, who employs four workers. “We are not in danger of closing soon, but Amazon is a constant battle.”

Amazon said the legislation, adopted by parliament but not yet enacted, would punish those in rural areas who cannot easily visit a bookstore and rely on delivery.

“Imposing a minimum shipping cost for books would affect the purchasing power of consumers,” Amazon told Reuters in a statement.

That’s an undesirable consequence that government officials are wary of at a time when President Emmanuel Macron’s administration struggles to stem growing discontent over rising energy prices six months before an election.

In the country of Victor Hugo and Simone de Beauvoir, where local bookstores are held with particular affection (they were deemed “ essential businesses ” during recent COVID shutdowns), the measure is the state’s last to protect the national culture against big technology companies. .

More than 20% of the 435 million books sold in France in 2019 were purchased online and the market share of the 3,300 independent bookstores in France has been slowly declining due to competition from online retailers such as Amazon, Fnac and Leclerc.

Macron’s support helped push the legislation, which does not target Amazon by name, beyond the line. The minimum fee has yet to be negotiated with the regulator.

‘Distorted competition’

French law prohibits free book deliveries, but Amazon has prevented it by charging a single penny (penny). Local bookstores usually charge between 5 and 7 euros ($ 5.82-8.15) to send a book.

Amazon’s pricing strategy has resulted in the growing market share of a single carrier, the Ministry of Culture said.

“This law is necessary to regulate distorted competition within online book sales and prevent the inevitable monopoly that will arise if the status quo persists,” the ministry told Reuters.

>>> The prize of a French book causes a storm with the selection of Amazon

Center-right Senator Laure Darcos, who drafted the law, decided on the minimum delivery charge when she observed how bookstores kept 70% of their business despite being forced to close during the first COVID shutdowns, because the government was reimbursing the shipping fees.

“It showed how slow shipping costs are to local bookstores,” Darcos said.

Amazon had lobbied hard against the legislation, concerned that the French move could set a precedent, the senator said.

French bookstores are concentrated in towns and cities. Amazon said that selling books online had allowed consumers equal access, regardless of where they lived.

Virtually free delivery allowed rural book lovers to buy books at the same price as someone who could walk into a bookstore – precisely the spirit of the 1981 law, it said.

When asked when the legislation would be enacted, the Culture Ministry declined to give a date, saying it was too early to say.

For Fornairon, the bookstore owner, the steady stream of American tourists through her door was a constant reminder of the shield that French law had already wrapped around stores like hers.

“They tell me ‘we didn’t even know independent bookstores still existed,'” he said.

(REUTERS)