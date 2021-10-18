France targets gasoline coupons for low-income households to ease spike in energy prices

French ministers raised the possibility of gasoline vouchers for low-income households on Monday as the government of President Emmanuel Macron seeks to limit the damage of rising energy prices to its economic record six months before a presidential election.

The government has already scrambled in recent weeks to cap gas and electricity prices and increase donations to help the poor pay for heating bills in winter, as energy prices skyrocketed around the world. thanks to the economic recovery after the pandemic.

With economic growth set to surpass 6% this year as the COVID-19 crisis subsides, the economy had been seen as Macron’s strong suit heading into the April elections, in which he is expected to seek a second. five-year term.

But the price hike could hurt his record by eclipsing purchasing power gains during his presidency, which were driven in large part by tax cuts.

As gasoline prices have risen steadily in recent weeks, the government has faced mounting pressure to reduce taxes paid at the pump, which can represent up to 60% of what drivers pay.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, however, that not only would that be costly for public finances, but would also amount to a subsidy for fossil fuels at a time when the government was trying to pull them out of the economy. .

“I prefer ‘petrol checks’ to a tax cut,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

Environment Minister Barbara Pompili also defended gasoline vouchers on France 2 TV, but added that it was a complex process to implement.

Yellow vests

Since energy prices make up a large part of the household budget, taxes on them can be a sensitive issue in France and were at the center of waves of weekly demonstrations by protesters known as “Gilets Jaunes” due to the Yellow high visibility vests wearing.

Once again, reduced purchasing power has become a major theme in the recent yellow vest protests.

“There are mothers of two who have to choose between paying their energy bill and feeding their children,” a protester told Reuters TV at a demonstration earlier this month. “Therein lies the problem: what is left to live after having paid the electricity bill?”

The Yellow Vest protests were sparked by a planned tax increase on fossil fuels in 2018, which triggered one of the worst street violence observed in the French capital in decades.

After evolving into a broader movement against Macron and elitism in general, the protests only slowly subsided as his government sought to boost household purchasing power with a 5 billion euro cut in income tax.

Thanks to those tax cuts and other measures, disposable income is expected to have grown twice as fast under Macron’s presidency than under his predecessors, the socialist Francois Hollande and the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy, according to the annual economic and social report of the Macron. Treasury earlier this month.

Macron’s office acknowledges that what the figures show does not necessarily match public perception, and polls suggest that most people think their purchasing power has declined under his presidency.

In that context, the government put a cap on retail gas prices this month until March, when it expects the price hike to fade.

It also plans to cut a surcharge on electricity prices to limit a price increase to 4% in the first half of 2022, instead of the 12% that might have otherwise been expected.

Meanwhile, the budget for vouchers that low-income people can use to cover their energy bills has increased by 600 million euros.

(REUTERS)