France tells citizens to avoid Spain and Portugal due to spike in Delta variant of Covid-19

France warned its nationals on Thursday against traveling to Spain or Portugal on holiday due to a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant.

France currently allows people to travel to all other EU member states as long as they are fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR or antigen test on return.

But the European minister Clement Beaune strongly advised the French not to cross the Pyrenees to Spain or Portugal.

“For those who have not yet booked their holidays, avoid Spain and Portugal as a destination,” he told France 2 television. “It is better to stay in France or go to other countries.”

Beaune added that France, which fears being hit by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections this summer, is weighing travel restrictions in Europe due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta mutation.

“We have to be careful… the pandemic is not over yet,” he said. “We will decide in the coming days, but we can take reinforced measures.”

Germany already has a ban on inbound travelers from Portugal, where the Delta variant has become dominant. Only own citizens or residents are allowed to enter from Portugal and must be quarantined for two weeks on arrival.

Beaune said France is “closely monitoring the situation in countries where the flare-up (of infections) is very rapid”, picking out Spain’s region of Catalonia, where Barcelona is located, and “where many French people go to party and for holidays. ”

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva acknowledged that the health situation in his country had “deteriorated” and said France’s concerns were “understandable”.

But Beaune’s comments sparked unrest among French tour operators, who accused the government of causing confusion.

“What do they mean when they say they ‘advertise’ (travel to Spain and Portugal),” the head of travel consultancy Protourisme, Didier Arino, wondered.

“Either you close the border or you don’t say anything,” he said.

The region of Catalonia has again reinstated nightlife this week to try to tame a wave of infections, especially among unvaccinated young people.

Nightclubs there are closed from this weekend and a negative Covid-19 test or vaccination certificate is required to participate in outdoor activities involving more than 500 people.

Last week, nearly half of the Portuguese population was again placed under curfew after daily new cases exceeded the 2000 mark for the first time since mid-February.

(AFP)