World champions France began their World Cup marketing campaign in model with a 4-1 victory over Australia, capped off by a brace from Olivier Giroud, who equaled Thierry Henry’s report of 51 objectives for France. Learn beneath France 24’s stay weblog to see how the match unfolded.

World Cup calendar © FMM Graphics studio When Australia scored a surprisingly early aim, it regarded as if the curse of the reigning World Cup champions would possibly come to France, however Les Bleus pulled that again and handed themselves a snug victory, with remarkably nice performances by them. The presence of the magician Kylian Mbappe – in addition to from Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

