France to launch Covid-19 booster jabs for all adults amid sharp spike in cases

France will make Covid-19 booster jabs available to all adults and reduce the gap from the last jab to five months, Health Minister Olivier Véran announced Thursday, ruling out curfews and closures to stem a fifth wave. of infections.

“We still have fate in our hands,” Véran told a press conference in Paris, although he warned that the fifth wave of infections “will be longer and harder” than the fourth.

The health minister said booster doses would be available to everyone over the age of 18 “from Saturday,” adding that France had sufficient supplies of vaccines.

Starting January 15, Véran added, the booster injections will become a requirement for a valid health pass, which is required in France to enter restaurants, cafes, cinemas and museums, among other public places.

The minister said health regulators will examine whether children ages five to 11 should receive the Covid-19 vaccine, although he added that no decision will be made before 2022.

Previously, France’s top health regulator, the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), said it was endorsing Covid-19 booster vaccination injections for adults, and that the intervening period between full vaccination and booster injections should shortened to five months instead of six. .

You have mentioned a new spread of the coronavirus that was “stronger than anticipated”, and that the reproduction rate “R” of 1.35 indicates an “exponential growth” of infections.

On Wednesday, health authorities reported more than 30,000 new infections for the second day in a row, a sequence not seen since late April.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases, which equals reporting irregularities, stands at a three-month high of 21,761 and has nearly quadrupled in one month.

The number of people treated in intensive care for Covid-19 is almost 1,500, a figure last seen at the end of September.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)