France to open classified archives of the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule to “look the truth in the eye,” the government announced on Friday.

The archives cover the judicial proceedings of the French police and military forces during the 1954-1962 war of independence.

They are likely to confirm the widespread use of torture and extrajudicial killings by French forces.

“We have things to rebuild with Algeria. They can only be rebuilt on the basis of the truth,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told BFMTV.

“I want this question, which is worrying, aggravating and where the falsifiers of history operate, I want us to be able to look it in the eye. We cannot build a national history on a lie,” Bachelot said. additional.

The announcement comes as France seeks to defuse a major diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

It was unleashed in October when President Emmanuel Macron accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred of France.”

‘Never fear the truth’

The trauma of the Algerian war has poisoned French politics for more than half a century.

A key strand of far-right nationalism today has its roots in the war and the abrupt decision of former President Charles de Gaulle to grant independence to Algeria in 1962, thus facing assassination attempts and attempted military coups.

When asked about the likelihood of torture incidents being discovered in the archives, Bachelot said: “It is in the interest of the country that they be recognized.

“We must never fear the truth. We must put it in context.”

Macron, France’s first leader born after the colonial era, has made it a priority to acknowledge its past and forge a new relationship with the former colonies.

He has acknowledged the killing of anti-colonial activists by French forces during the war, including Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel and communist activist Maurice Audin.

Macron also condemned “unforgivable crimes” in October during a 1961 crackdown on Algerian pro-independence protesters in Paris, during which police led by a former Nazi collaborator killed dozens of protesters and dumped their bodies into the Seine River.

No apologies

A report commissioned by the president earlier this year called for a truth commission on the Algerian war.

However, Macron has ruled out an official apology: Such a move could give his far-right opponents ammunition in next year’s presidential election.

And despite his reconciliation efforts, Macron has triggered one of the worst diplomatic crises with Algeria in years with his comments on the current government, reported by Le Monde in October.

Speaking to descendants of independence fighters, Macron also questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion in the 19th century.

It came a month after Paris also slashed visa quotas for North African citizens.

Algeria responded by withdrawing its ambassador and banning French military aircraft from its airspace, which it regularly uses for anti-jihadist operations in the region.

