France, UN joins West African states to condemn Burkina Faso’s army takeover

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned what he called a “military coup” in Burkina Faso, a day after soldiers said they had seized power in the West African country.

Macron said France “obviously, as always” agreed with the West African regional group ECOWAS “to condemn this military coup”.

The regional organization as well as the Western powers and the UN have condemned the takeover and demanded the release of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Burkina Faso, where France is the former colonial power, is among five Sahel countries where French troops have helped local forces against jihadist insurgencies, although Macron last year announced plans to begin downsizing French forces.

In a speech to parliament on Tuesday, however, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the coup in Burkina Faso, like a previous one in neighboring Mali, was no reason for France and its allies to end their security operations in the Sahel.

Kaboré has not been seen in public since he was ousted, but Macron told reporters on Tuesday that he “has been told” that Kaboré “is not in danger of physical harm”.

The French president also expressed his support for the ousted Burkinabé leader, noting that he was “twice elected by his people in democratic votes”.

“This is what we want” A day after soldiers read on national television a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba announcing the military takeover, more than 1,000 people gathered in the capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday in support of the coup.

A Reuters reporter saw a group burning a French flag, a sign of growing frustration over the military role that the former colonial power still plays in the region.

Russian flags also ticked the demonstration and several protesters called on Moscow to replace France in the fight against jihadists. France and the United States have accused Mali’s military junta of deploying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group, which the regime denies.

In Ouagadougou National Square, protesters gathered on Tuesday to play live music, blow horns and dance.

“This is what we want,” said Armel Ouedraogo, one of the protesters. “ECOWAS does not care about us, and the international community just wants to condemn.”

UN chief criticizes “unacceptable” coup UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that military coups were “unacceptable”, and called on West African armies to defend their people rather than fight for power.

Burkina Faso’s military takeover marked the fifth coup in West and Central Africa this decade.

“My appeal is that the armies of these countries take on their professional role as armies to protect their countries and re-establish democratic institutions,” Guterres told reporters ahead of a Security Council meeting on protecting civilians in war zones.

The UN Office for Human Rights said it was crucial to preserve the democratic space of the West African nation and to ensure that the rule of law was respected.

“We urge the military to immediately release President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and other high-ranking officials who have been detained. We call for a speedy return to constitutional order,” spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, visited the country in November 2021, emphasizing the importance of preserving the benefits of democratic and human rights made there.

“The High Commissioner deeply regrets the military takeover of Burkina Faso,” Shamdasani said.

Shamdasani said that during Bachelet’s visit in November, she saw growing frustration and impatience with the deteriorating security situation.

“In the face of the security threats and the enormous humanitarian challenges facing the country, it is more important than ever to ensure that the rule of law, constitutional order and the country’s obligations under international human rights law are fully respected,” the spokeswoman said. .

“It is crucial for the democratic space to be effectively protected, to ensure that people can air their complaints and ambitions, and to participate in a meaningful dialogue to work to address the many crises in the country.”

The bachelor’s office promised to continue monitoring the human rights situation in Burkina Faso.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)