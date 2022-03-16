France unveils plan to ease sanctions impact on Russia

French Prime Minister Jean Castix said on Wednesday that France wants to end its imports of Russian gas and oil by 2027. Castex made the remarks at a press conference to unveil government measures to help families, businesses, farmers and fishermen in mitigating the impact on the French economy. Sanctions against Russia.

“We have to prepare for a long crisis,” Castix said.

The war in Ukraine in particular increased the prices of energy and other goods, including wheat, that could burden French families and the economy.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the same press conference along Castex that the total cost of the measures would be between €25 billion and €26 billion.

(France 24 with Reuters)