France urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia, hit by war

In tonight’s edition: More foreigners are being told by their governments and employers to leave Ethiopia as the fighting intensifies. Despite ongoing clashes between federal forces and Tigray rebels, US peacekeepers and the AU say they have made fragile progress in furtherance of negotiations. Nigeria rejects a report on the bloody crackdown on protesters in the notorious Lekki toll massacre last October. Judicial investigators contradict the army’s denial that soldiers opened fire on crowds demonstrating against police brutality. And finally, Senegalese bookstores and publishers are joining the wave of Senegalese author Mbougar Sarr’s victory for the Goncourt French Literary Prize earlier this year.