France will announce a daily record of 350,000 new Covid-19 infections

The French Ministry of Health will later on Tuesday announce a record of more than 350,000 new Covid infections over a 24-hour period, Health Minister Olivier Véran told lawmakers.

The previous record of 332,252 daily new cases was set on January 5, and since then France has seen two more days with more than 300,000 new cases in 24 hours as the highly contagious Omicron has become the dominant variant. The seven-day moving average for new cases rose to almost 270,000 on Monday.

“Another 350,000 new infections will be reported tonight, even a little more than that. We have never seen such numbers before since the onset of the health crisis,” Véran told senators.

In mid-January, the French government hopes to introduce a vaccine pass that makes vaccination mandatory for anyone who wants to go to restaurants or attend indoor events.

Until now, evidence of vaccination or a recent negative test was sufficient.

