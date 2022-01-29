France will leave Mali for the price of staying too high, says the defense minister

European states fighting Islamist militants in Mali will try to find a way to continue their mission, but there are limits to the price France is willing to pay to stay there, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday.

Relations between Mali’s military junta and its international partners are close to breaking down after it failed to organize an election after two military coups.

On Wednesday, the junta told France to stop interfering in the affairs of its former colony and to keep its “colonial reflexes” to itself.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the situation had become unsustainable, as European allies had agreed within two weeks to draw up plans to adapt their campaign, which covers Mali and the wider Sahel region, to changing circumstances. .

“The conditions for our intervention, whether military, economic or political, have become more and more difficult to deal with,” Parly said.

“In short, we are not prepared to pay an unlimited price to stay in Mali.”

But she said that the ministers from the 15 countries involved in the European Special Forces at the moment agreed to keep the mission, “so we have to decide on its new terms.”

(REUTERS)