France will make pharmacies freed from condoms for these between the ages of 18 and 25

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned Thursday that free condoms will likely be made accessible in pharmacies for kids between the ages of 18 and 25 in a bid to cut back undesirable pregnancies amongst younger folks.

“It is a small revolution within the area of contraception,” Macron mentioned throughout a wholesome dialogue with younger folks in Fontaine-le-Comte, a suburb of Poitiers in western France.

The transfer comes after the federal government started providing free contraception this yr to all ladies beneath the age of 25, increasing a scheme focusing on the under-18s to make sure younger ladies don’t cease taking contraceptives as a result of they can not afford them.

Condoms are already reimbursed by the nationwide healthcare system if prescribed by a physician or midwife, a measure supposed to fight the unfold of AIDS and different sexually transmitted ailments.

Concerning intercourse schooling generally, Macron mentioned, “We’re not superb at this topic. Actuality could be very, very totally different from idea. It is an space the place we have to enhance the schooling of our lecturers.”

Macron wore a face masks on the convention, saying he was following “well being ministry tips,” as the federal government weighs its response to a surge in Covid instances forward of the vacations, though no mandate has but been given for using masks.

“Within the face of the brand new unfold of the epidemic … I believe it is good that we lead by instance as a result of we do not essentially need to return to sweeping mandates,” he mentioned.

Officers are urging folks to put on masks in crowded locations and get booster vaccinations as winter approaches.

