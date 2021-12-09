France will not join the boycott of the Beijing Olympics, seeking a common EU position

France will not join other Western countries’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China’s capital, Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was still seeking a common position from the European Union on the issue.

Asked about a boycott announced by the United States, Australia, Great Britain and Canada, the minister said that France “will not do it.”

“We have to be careful about the link between sports and politics,” Blanquer said during the interview.

“Sport is a world apart that must be protected from political interference. Otherwise things can get out of control and end up killing all competitions.”

Common position of the EU?

He said France would continue to condemn human rights violations in China.

He will not travel to the Chinese capital, he said, but junior sports minister Roxana Maracineanu will represent the French government.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Le Drian said he was still seeking a common EU stance on the issue when asked about a possible boycott during a press conference around the same time.

“As regards the diplomatic boycott issue, this issue will be addressed at the European level,” he told reporters.

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott.

Washington announced its boycott earlier in the week, saying it was sparked by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as “genocide” against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

( Jowharwith AFP)