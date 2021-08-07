France wins Olympic gold in men’s volleyball for the first time

France secured its first Olympic volleyball medal to be gold, beating the Russians 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12 on Saturday night in a breakthrough for a country that had no history of success.

France had qualified for the Olympics four times earlier this year, reaching the quarter-finals only once in 1988.

But after a slow start that started with a 3-0 loss to the United States and a 2-3 record in billiards, the French defeated Pool A winner Poland in a five-set quarter-final before beating Argentina in the semi-final. the Russians in dramatic final to earn gold.

Just when France looked ready to blow up the match, it mustered enough energy to take it out at the end. Jean Patry delivered a kill and an ace on back-to-back points to put the French ahead 13-11 for good.

Antoine Brizard then surprised the Russians when he sent a soft shot over the net instead of placing it to give France a match point.

France won 15-12 when Maxim Mikhaylov’s shot went wide, sending the French flocking onto the field to celebrate.

It was almost premature when the point was replayed, but the French got another chance to celebrate when the call was confirmed and the party resumed as the players sang and danced around the pitch in the nearly empty arena.

This was the first time a team that competed in the Olympics without ever winning a medal in men’s volleyball took home the gold since the US did it in 1984 in Los Angeles.

France rallied after falling four points late in the first set to stay ahead of the Russians. The set turned when Dmitry Volkov was called up for a centerline foul with the Russians leading 22-18.

Back-to-back aces from Antoine Brizard even brought the French to 22 and they closed the set 25-23 as Trevor Clevenot dug out an attack from the Russians and then made a kill.

That momentum continued into the second set and the French appeared to be in control until the Russians staged a rally similar to the one they took gold in 2012. They became the only team ever to win gold after falling two sets behind that year. against Brazil.

There would be no repetition.

Argentina beat Brazil for bronze

In the bronze medal match, Argentina won its second ever Olympic medal in men’s volleyball, beating Brazil 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13.

The only other medal the Argentines won in sport came in Seoul in 1988, when they also beat Brazil for the bronze.

Argentina lost the 2000 bronze medal game in Sydney to Italy in its only other appearance in the medal round.

Agustin Loser’s block sealed the win and the Argentines flocked to the field to celebrate before dancing and singing.

“I can swear there’s nothing better than this,” said setter Matías Sánchez. “It was a dream that we pursued and that is now becoming reality. Finally our second medal.”

Brazil failed to win a medal for the first time since 2000.

On the women’s side, the United States will aim for its first gold medal ever against Brazil on Sunday. The Americans lost to Brazil in the gold medal match in 2008 and ’12. Serbia meets South Korea for the bronze.

Brazil has won gold in indoor volleyball for men or women at four consecutive Olympics, with the men claiming the title in 2004 and ’16 and the women in 2008 and ’12.

