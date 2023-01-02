France’s César Movie Awards ban intercourse crime detectives from celebrating

The César Awards, France’s model of the Oscars, mentioned on Monday that anybody investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct might be banned from attending its ceremony subsequent month.

There have been fears of protests on the February 25 occasion over the newest #MeToo marketing campaign in opposition to newcomer Sofiane Bennacer, who’s being investigated by police into two allegations of rape and certainly one of violence in opposition to a companion.

Bennacer, 25, who denies any wrongdoing, was seen as an awards frontrunner for his position in “Les Amandiers” (with the abroad title “Without end Younger”) a couple of group of sexually promiscuous drama college students within the Nineteen Eighties.

It additionally comes on the heels of protests on the 2020 ceremony when Roman Polanski, who was convicted of kid rape within the Nineteen Seventies, gained Finest Director – prompting a significant reorganization of the Cesar Academy.

The Academy mentioned in a press release that anybody dealing with a attainable jail sentence for “violence, significantly (a) sexual or sexual nature” can be excluded from the upcoming ceremony.

She added, “It was determined to not make clear individuals who might need been held accountable by the judiciary for committing acts of violence,” including that the step was taken “out of respect for the victims,” ​​even when they had been solely “presumed victims.”

Bennacer was dropped from the lengthy listing of potential candidates in November after new allegations surfaced within the media.

The director of “Les Amandiers”, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (who can be mentioned to be Bennacer’s girlfriend), denounced the “lynching”.

She admitted on Instagram that the movie’s producers knew about allegations in opposition to Bennacer throughout the casting course of, “however I informed them these rumors would not cease me and I could not think about making the movie with out him.”

Her well-known sister, singer and former French first girl Carla Bruni, mentioned the actor’s therapy had undermined the presumption of innocence, “one of many foundations of our democracy.”

Caesars Academy mentioned it’s nonetheless debating whether or not individuals who make allegations and convictions of sexual misconduct must be barred fully from future nominations and awards, with a choice due within the coming weeks.

