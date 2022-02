France’s Clement Noel wins gold in men’s slalom at the Winter Olympics

Clement Noel won France’s first gold medal in alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics when he won the men’s slalom on Wednesday.

Noel, sixth fastest after the first half, put in the fastest second half to score a total of 1 minute 44.09 seconds.

Austrian Johannes Strolls, already the combined alpine gold medalist in these games, took the silver by 0.61sec, while Norway’s Sebastian Voss-Sullivage took the bronze with a time of 0.70sec.

(AFP)