France’s doomsday prophet Houellebecq launches political thriller

France’s biggest literary star, Michel Houellebecq, was back in the bookstore last Friday, with many eager to know what the famous foresighted author has to say in the middle of a windy election campaign.

Houellebecq sells in large numbers: 300,000 copies have been ordered for the French publication of his eighth novel “Aneantir” (“Annihilate”), with an English edition coming later this year.

And he has an incredible ability to capture the moment.

His 2015 novel “Submission” about a Muslim who wins the presidency, which exploits the right’s fear of the rise of Islam, was released on the same day as the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris.

His next novel, “Serotonin”, about the difficult situation of farmers, appeared just when the French countryside exploded with protests against the “yellow west”.

The new book looks just as current. It takes place during an election in 2027 with characters who clearly resemble current politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron, who is facing a tough re-election campaign in real life in April.

But the novel’s focus eventually turns out to be more personal, as the narrator deals with his relationships with a dying father and foreign wife.

Houellebecq himself, who cultivates the image of a depressed reactionary, dismisses all grand intentions in his work.

“Basically, I’m just a whore. I write for the applause. Not for the money, but to be loved, admired,” he told Le Monde newspaper last week, between several glasses of white wine.

“Kankarsk old uncle”

The uncharacteristic traces of love and even hope in the new book suggest that the chain smoker in his 60s, who married for the third time in secret in 2018, may become softer over the years.

“There is no reason to celebrate evil for being a good writer,” he told Le Monde.

But there is still plenty of the familiar misogynistic and xenophobic vitriol from his characters, along with nagging about France’s spiritual and cultural decay.

For many critics, it is too much.

“From a young, very clear-sighted writer on society, Houellebecq has become a kind of crazy old uncle completely overwhelmed by his time,” wrote the left-wing newspaper Les Inrockuptibles.

But many other critics, across the political spectrum, have been full of praise.

Le Monde rushed over “fleeting moments, in the midst of loneliness and neglect, that make you cry”.

Houellebecq was a left-wing darling in the 1990s, when his uncompromising stories of those left behind by globalization and sexual liberation in novels such as “Atomized” and “Platform” broke through around the world.

But in recent years, the same pessimism (he has summed it up as the “suicide of modernity”) has more clearly mapped the right’s fears of the decline of nation, church and family – as well as misogyny “incel” men, who blame equality to make them genderless .

In 2020, he released an essay book praising the author Eric Zemmour, now a far-right candidate for the presidency who has divisive views against migrants.

(AFP)