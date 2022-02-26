France’s foreign ministry says allies are preparing to “crush” sanctions against Russia

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told France 24 in an interview on Saturday that France and its allies in Europe are working on a “very large package of sanctions” against Russia.

“We’ve worked closely with our allies, both in Europe and with our allies across the Atlantic, in the past few weeks,” Legendre said. We want these sanctions to come in very quickly and crush the Russian economy.”

She said France and its European partners had also prepared mitigating measures in case Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by cutting energy supplies.

“Of course, as the Minister of Energy and Environment (Barbara Bombeille) has said very clearly, we are ready in France to face cutting [energy] Presentation by Vladimir Putin. “We worked on finding a way to diversify the supply,” Legendre said.

Chesaid also discussed France and its allies the possibility of a new migrant crisis in Europe as a result of the Russian invasion, and the United Nations said more than 50,000 Ukrainians had already fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova.

