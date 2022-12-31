France’s Macron says pension reform might be applied in 2023

President Emmanuel Macron informed the French in his New 12 months’s Eve handle on Saturday that subsequent 12 months would be the 12 months of long-delayed pension reform.

Reforming France’s pricey and sophisticated pension system was a central plank of Macron’s election platform when he took energy in 2017.

However his preliminary proposals sparked weeks of protests and transport strikes earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Macron put the initiative on maintain as a result of he ordered France to enter lockdown in early 2020.

“We have to work for an extended interval,” he stated in a televised handle, including that the reform can be applied by the tip of the summer season.

Macron, who gained a second time period as president in April however misplaced his outright majority in parliament in June – making it tougher for him to implement reforms – has urged the French to unite.

Macron has lengthy made it clear that he desires to lift the retirement age – however this has already met fierce resistance from unions and, based on opinion polls, could be very unpopular with the general public.

In his New 12 months’s handle, he additionally urged the French to proceed saving power, saying this was a method the nation might keep away from an influence outage, because the conflict in Ukraine continues.

(Reuters)