France’s right-wing Republican candidates target Macron in first debate

Right-wing French presidential candidates vying for the Republican party’s nomination targeted President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the first of several televised debates that they hope will energize their flagging campaigns.

More than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, whose roots go back to postwar leader Charles de Gaulle, will elect their candidate in a congress on December 4.

Five candidates participated in a three-hour debate Monday night that saw broad consensus on traditional right-wing issues such as immigration, crime and radical Islam, as well as Macron’s perceived shortcomings.

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called security “the main failure of this presidential term,” while regional leader Valerie Pecresse accused the 43-year-old head of state of “wasting our money” with his management of the Covid-19 crisis.

Xavier Bertrand, seen by Republicans as the most credible candidate before the debate, blamed Macron for the rise of far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, whose radical rhetoric has rocked the presidential race.

“The French want to turn the page on Macron because he has failed. I am convinced that I am the one who can defeat him. It is not the extremes that can defeat it ”, concluded Bertrand.

Polls currently suggest that none of the Republican (LR) candidates will make it through the first round of elections in two stages, marking another crushing setback for a party that counts De Gaulle, Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy as former presidents.

Macron is widely seen as the favorite to win next April, although analysts warn that the elections remain highly unpredictable.

Part of the problem for Republicans is the number of defections of major figures in the past five years to Macron’s centrist camp, while Zemmour is also seen as a drain on the party’s conservatives, analysts say.

Sarkozy, who remains popular with right-wing voters, has been convicted twice this year, ending any chance he has of attempting another comeback after a failed first attempt five years ago.

In the run-up to the debate, Barnier had benefited from a string of positive headlines about his chances of landing the LR nomination, with some media reports referring to him as a favorite.

Supporters had promoted the 70-year-old as a possible “French Joe Biden,” a moderate, gray-haired statesman capable of uniting his divided in-laws.

In one of the few clashes, he was attacked by Pecresse and Bertrand for their proposed moratorium on immigration, which they revealed would simply mean reductions in the number of visas granted to foreigners, rather than zero immigration.

“My friends pretend not to understand my moratorium,” he complained.

Of the top three candidates, Bertrand, the moderate leader of the northern Hauts-de-France region, is seen by 54 percent of LR members as “in a position to win the presidency,” according to a poll published Monday. .

Only 26 percent considered Barnier the best placed, and 16 percent favored Pecresse, the head of the Greater Paris region.

But Bertrand publicly resigned from the party in 2017 and intended to avoid the primaries and run as an independent, only to concede last month under pressure.

Analysts say this could count against him in the nomination process, while Barnier is seen to have shown loyalty to the party over a decades-long career that has taken him from his home in the French Alps to Paris and then to Brussels.

In 2017, the party suffered humiliation and disappointment when its presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, was embroiled in multiple financial scandals that saw the former hardline prime minister eliminated in the first round.

(AFP)