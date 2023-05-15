France’s support for Ukraine is being undervalued, says official

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron’s meeting in Paris on Sunday was characterized by friendly diplomatic language, marking a departure from Macron’s warning against “humiliating” Russia last year.

While France is more cautious than the US and the UK when it comes to arming Ukraine, Macron reiterated France’s commitment to providing political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

Last year, Macron received criticism from Kyiv after he claimed it was important “never to give in to the temptation to humiliate [Russia].

” Despite this, Zelensky described Macron as “my friend” on Twitter, following their latest meeting.

Analysts suggest that France’s position on weapons supplies to Ukraine has been cautious, although Paris has pledged to provide extra light tanks and armored vehicles to Kyiv.