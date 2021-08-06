France’s Supreme Court Bans Controversial Bird Hunting Techniques

France’s highest administrative court on Friday banned more traditional bird hunting techniques following the June glue hunting ban, in a ruling welcomed by environmental groups but denounced by hunters.

The techniques banned in the new Council of State ruling include practices popular in southwestern France and the Ardennes in the east of the country, such as hunting with nets or bird cages.

The ruling repeals exemptions granted by the government to allow hunting of birds such as lapwings, golden plovers, skylarks, thrushes and blackbirds following a 2009 EU directive banning the mass hunting of birds of all species. .

It said in its statement that the government has not proved that such techniques were necessary and that “the mere idea of ​​preserving the so-called ‘traditional’ methods is not enough to allow them”.

The Council of State’s earlier ruling in June came after the EU Court of Justice said in March that the use of glue traps caused “irreparable damage” to the captured thrushes and blackbirds.

Hunting techniques ‘from another era’

According to activists, 150,000 birds die every year in France from non-selective hunting techniques such as glue traps and nets at a time when Europe’s bird population is in free fall.

The League for the Protection of Birds (LPO), one of the groups that filed the complaint, said it was time for the government to formally ban practices “from another era”.

“While biodiversity is collapsing and with it bird populations, France has had to be cornered by the threat of an exemplary conviction by the EU Court of Justice,” said President Allain Bougrain-Dubourg.

The other NGO behind the complaint, One Voice, said 100,000 birds were killed each year as a result of the exceptions banned in the verdict, not counting birds killed accidentally. “It’s a huge win for birds,” he said.

However, the French National Federation of Hunters said the ruling was “without any serious basis” and promised to explore all further legal options.

“For us, traditional yachts are the essence of our passion for hunting and will always be central to defending our hunting practices,” said chairman Willy Schraen.

