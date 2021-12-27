Franco-Syrian man arrested in France for chemical weapons parts in Syria

A Franco-Syrian man was detained by French police on suspicion of supplying components for the manufacture of chemical weapons in Syria through his shipping company, sources briefed on the case told AFP on Sunday.

The man, who was born in 1962 and lives abroad, was arrested on Saturday in southern France according to one of the sources.

“He returned to France with his family during the holidays,” a source close to the case told AFP.

He has been detained on suspicion of “conspiracy to commit crimes against humanity, an accessory to crimes against humanity and an accessory to war crimes,” a judicial source told AFP.

The alleged crimes date back to March 2011, the start of the civil war in Syria, and continued until at least January 2018, possibly later, the source said.

“This man is accused of having participated, through a company based in different places, in France and in the United Arab Emirates, in supplying the media to various state structures of the Syrian regime in charge of the production of unconventional weapons. “.

According to a legal source, it is the first time that someone has been subjected to a formal investigation in France on suspicion of supporting the Syrian army.

The war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and caused the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.

Syria denies the use of chemical weapons. It insists it surrendered its weapons arsenals under a 2013 agreement with the United States and Russia, sparked by an alleged sarin gas attack that killed 1,400 people in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

But Syria was stripped of its voting rights in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in April after an investigation blamed it for further poison gas attacks.

It will remain suspended until it has fully declared its chemical weapons and weapons manufacturing facilities.

