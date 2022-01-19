French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at the age of 37 after a ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who became world famous for playing Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biography, died on Wednesday at the age of 37 from injuries from a ski accident, his family said in a statement.

“Gaspard Ulliel died in a ski accident on Wednesday,” the statement said.

One of the most striking faces of his generation, Ulliel was already in the highest rank of French actors.

He then gained international attention for his appearance as the famous cannibal in “Hannibal Rising” and had a leading role in the upcoming Marvel TV series “Moon Knight” which will be launched at Disney + in March.

Ulliel won a César Award – the French equivalent of an Oscar – for Best Actor in 2017, for starring in Xavier Dolan’s Only the End of the World, starring alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

It was his second César: His first was for most promising actor, 2004, after starring in World War I drama “A Very Long Engagement” with Audrey Tautou.

He starred in “Saint Laurent”, one of two biographies of the legendary designer released in 2014, although he lost at Césars to the star of the rival film, Pierre Niney.

Ulliel also made a successful international career as a model.

“French film is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

“Hard to penetrate” Ulliel was born just outside Paris on November 25, 1984 and got a small scar after a dog bite as a child. He said it helped him because it looked like a pit.

He was only 11 years old when he started working on screen and received two César newcomer nominations in 2003 and 2004 before finally winning the following year.

There were also some great model gigs, including a contract that faces outward for a Chanel aftershave.

One of his directors described him as something of a mystery: “He is a strange boy, difficult to penetrate,” said Rodolphe Marconi, who directed him in one of his early films, “The Last Day.” “He probably has a crack, the day it opens it will hurt.”

( Jowharwith AFP & Reuters)