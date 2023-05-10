French actress Adele Haenel leaves film industry due to alleged ‘sexual abuse’ within the sector.

French actor Adele Haenel, who has been a vocal advocate against sexual abuse in the film industry, has declared that she is quitting movie acting due to the industry’s “complacency”. Haenel, who gained international recognition for her role in the 2019 film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire“, also criticized the film industry for “cooperating with capitalism”.

In 2019, Haenel, who has won France’s highest Cesar film award twice, went public with details of a sexual assault she had suffered as a teenager at the hands of a film director who she said had “a hold” over her. She made a statement of protest against director Roman Polanski, who is wanted by the US over statutory rape allegations, at the 2020 Cesars ceremony.

In a letter published in culture weekly Telerama on Tuesday, Haenel revealed that she wanted to “denounce the general complacency in our industry towards sexual abusers”. She further rejected the film industry’s collaboration with “the global, deadly, ecocidal and racist world order”, capitalism. Haenel also referenced the ongoing anti-pension reform protests in France and questioned whether the bigwigs in cinema would count on the police for security at the Cannes Film Festival opening next week.

Haenel, who has not appeared in a movie since 2021, said that promoting the film industry’s system was a criminal act and declared that she would now focus on stage acting instead. She further criticized the industry for joining hands to help people charged with sexual assault, such as French A-list actor Gerard Depardieu and Dominique Boutonnat, the boss of the national film centre (CNC), who is being investigated for sexual assault. (AFP)