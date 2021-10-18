French ambassador expelled from Belarus

The French ambassador to Belarus left the country after authorities in Minsk demanded that he leave on Monday, the embassy said.

The spokeswoman who made the announcement did not say why the Belarusian authorities demanded that she leave the country.

But according to Belarusian media reports, Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste never met with President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials.

France, like other EU countries, has not recognized the Belarusian strongman claim for a sixth presidential term in the disputed August elections last year.

“The Belarusian Foreign Ministry demanded that the ambassador leave before October 18,” an embassy spokeswoman told AFP.

“Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left Belarus today.”

“He said goodbye to the embassy staff and recorded a video message to the Belarusian people, which will appear tomorrow morning on the embassy’s website.”

The European Union has imposed waves of sanctions on the Lukashenko regime for a post-vote crackdown on dissent in Belarus after the country erupted in historic protests against his government.

Since then, Lukashenko has cracked down on the demonstrations, with the authorities jailing hundreds of protesters and shutting down dozens of independent media outlets and NGOs.

All of the country’s top opposition leaders are in prison or have fled the country.

(AFP)