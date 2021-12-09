French archaeological missions return after pandemic to Egypt

After being on hold for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, French archaeological missions are back in Egypt, where many treasures are waiting to be discovered. Exploring the city of Luxor is a dream for many archaeologists, who every day hope that their painstaking work will produce new treasures. A few kilometers from the Valley of the Kings, Isabelle Régen and her team study one of the most fascinating tombs discovered in the country. Our colleagues from France 2 report, with Olivia Bizot from FRANCE 24.