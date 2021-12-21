French army kills key IS suspect in 2020 killings of Niger aid workers

French armed forces killed Soumana Boura, a prominent member of the Islamic State (IS) group in Niger and a key suspect in the August 2020 killings of French humanitarian workers in the West African country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. French.

The French army said Boura was killed on December 20 in an airstrike carried out by the anti-terrorist forces of “Operation Barkhane” north of Tillabéri, in northwestern Niger.

The IS militant was a key suspect in the August 2020 killings of six aid workers, aged 25 to 31, and their two local guides while visiting a nature reserve. The jihadist group had claimed responsibility for the killings.

Colonel Pascal Ianni, spokesman for the French army’s general staff, told AFP that Boura filmed the execution of the eight victims in August and supervised the publication of the images.

Boura’s death comes four months after French forces announced the assassination of Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahrawi, the head of the Greater Sahara (ISGS) branch of the IS group and the alleged mastermind behind the deadly attack on workers. French humanitarians.

( Jowharwith AFP, REUTERS)