French Catholic Church Introduces Scannable IDs for Clergy to Combat Sexual Abuse

The French Catholic Church has announced plans to issue digital ID cards with scannable QR codes that offer color-coded background information, ranging from green to orange to red, for bishops, priests, and deacons. The ID cards certify whether or not the Church member is fit for performing a sermon or has the right to hear confession, indicating whether they are facing a sexual abuse charge. The announcement has sparked a mini-revolution within the French Catholic Church, with associations for victims of abuse repeatedly condemning their shortcomings. The cards aren’t aimed at allowing churchgoers to track down clergy members, but to give priests a tool to verify the legitimacy of each person. The French Catholic Church plans to issue these ID cards to all 18,000 priests and deacons across the country by the end of the year.