French Catholic Church says it will use its own assets to compensate victims of sexual abuse

French Catholic bishops agreed on Monday to sell part of the Church’s extensive real estate to compensate the thousands of victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy.

Church officials have come under increasing pressure to compensate victims after a landmark investigation confirmed extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests from the 1950s to 2020.

An independent commission will be established to assess the claims, “and we will provide the means to fulfill this mission … of individual compensation for the victims,” ​​said Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, director of the French Episcopal Conference (CEF).

His comments came at the end of days of meetings of the 120 conference members on how to respond to the devastating investigation into the “mass phenomenon” of child sexual assault that was often covered by a “veil of secrecy.”

The investigation had urged the Church to pay victims out of its own assets, rather than asking parishioners to donate funds to compensate for crimes committed by clergy.

The Church had already promised to establish a fund to start making payments next year, and now it will be bolstered “by selling real estate assets owned by the French Episcopal Conference and the dioceses,” Moulins-Beaufort said after the meeting at the sanctuary. Catholic of Lourdes.

He also said that banks would be asked for a loan if necessary, and that the Vatican would be asked to send an observer to help examine the French Church’s response.

‘Institutional responsibility’

The 2,500-page report released last month detailed the abuse of 216,000 minors by clergy during the period, a number that rises to 330,000 when complaints against lay members of the Church, such as teachers in Catholic schools, are included.

The president of the commission denounced the “systemic nature” of the efforts to protect the clergy from prosecution and issued 45 recommendations for corrective measures.

In particular, the Church was urged to pay reparations despite the fact that most cases are well beyond the statute of limitations.

On Friday, the French bishops formally recognized for the first time that the Church had an “institutional responsibility” for the abuse, and senior members of the clergy knelt in prayer Saturday in a display of penance.

But victims’ associations have said words are far from enough and are demanding compensation that would cost the Church tens of millions of euros (dollars).

Evaluate all claims

Hugues de Woillemont, a spokesman for CEF, said that all compensation claims would be examined by the new commission, including those that date back decades and are generally beyond statutes of limitation for prosecution.

It will be chaired by Marie Derain de Vaucresson, a senior civil servant and legal expert specializing in child welfare.

The French bishops also plan new measures to prevent sexual assault and ensure that offending priests are prosecuted, although some may require Vatican approval.

Pope Francis expressed his “shame” after learning of the abuse, which has become one of his biggest challenges globally since his election in 2013.

But compensation could be implemented relatively quickly, and the CEF has already promised that the first payments will be made in 2022.

Questions of doctrine still appeared to be a problem last month, when the government summoned the Archbishop of Reims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort.

He had provoked anger by saying that priests were not required to report sexual abuse if they found out during an act of confession.

He was later forced to back down in his comments.

Protecting children from sexual abuse is a “top priority” for the Catholic Church, the archbishop said after meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin at the request of President Emmanuel Macron.

