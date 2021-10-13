French cloud computing company OVHCloud suffers network outage

French cloud computing service provider OVHcloud said Wednesday that it was experiencing a network outage following “human error” during the reconfiguration of one of its data centers.

The incident occurred just one day before the price of OVHcloud’s initial public offering (IPO) in which it seeks to raise 350 million euros ($ 404 million).

Founder and President Octave Klaba said on Twitter that the network reconfiguration was aimed at adding capacity to stop an increase in so-called Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyberattacks.

“Incorrect router configuration caused the network to fail,” Klaba said on his Twitter account.

In March, a company fire disrupted millions of websites, destroying portals for government agencies, banks, stores, news websites, and destroying a portion of the .FR web space.

OVHcloud said the fire destroyed one of its four data centers in Strasbourg, eastern France, and damaged another.

(REUTERS)