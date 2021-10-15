French Finance Minister calls on US to end trade disputes with Europe

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday called on the United States to end trade rivalries with Europe, noting that a “strong” France and Europe are in America’s best interest.

“My message to the US administration on these trade issues is very clear: let’s eliminate these areas of tension between the United States and Europe as soon as possible,” he said in an interview with AFP.

Le Maire was scheduled to meet with White House officials on the sidelines of this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

A key point of tension in transatlantic relations remains the dispute over steel and aluminum.

Former US President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum in June 2018, citing national security concerns. The tariffs were applied to both America’s allies and rivals, and prompted swift retaliation from Europe.

Joe Biden succeeded Trump as president in January, but has not moved to lift the tariffs.

“There has been progress” in trade negotiations, but “there are still obstacles,” Le Maire said.

The two parties have until December 1 to resolve the matter.

The French minister suggested that the parties should take “a few months” to find a definitive solution to end the risks of a trade war, something he said belongs “to a bygone era.”

He called conflict “unnecessary” and “counterproductive.”

In addition, they “prevent us from working on much more important issues” such as troubleshooting supply chains, including semiconductors.

Finance officials gathered for meetings of the IMF, World Bank, G20, and G7 have focused on supply chain bottlenecks that have created a shortage of key raw materials in many countries, raising prices. prices and threatens global growth.

Le Maire echoed Biden’s comments on Wednesday, citing the need to “win our independence in semiconductors,” energy and other elements.

Reliable and attractive partner

Countries can no longer accept a situation where car factories run at half capacity because they rely on semiconductors that come exclusively from Taiwan, South Korea or elsewhere, he argued.

But that move toward self-sufficiency in manufacturing shouldn’t be seen by Washington as a threat.

“A more independent Europe, which has its own technologies, its own value chains, which is not against the United States, is good for the United States,” he insisted.

And France is “a reliable, attractive and powerful partner in Europe” for the United States, and an attractive location for American investment, he said. But sadly, that message “is not always understood in Washington.”

In China, Le Maire advocated a pragmatic rather than a contradictory approach.

The US strategy is to “oppose” China’s rise to power, while the Europeans want to “involve” Beijing on intellectual property, market access and human rights issues.

“I think the only good solution is to exchange as much as possible with our American partners, look topic by topic at what approach we are taking, and continue to cooperate, to discuss this strategic issue for the 21st century: the rise of China.” ,” he said.

(AFP)