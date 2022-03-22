French first-time voters: ‘I’m sure I’ll be filled with emotion when I get to the polls’

Eighteen-year-old Noelle will vote for the first time in next month’s French presidential election. The literature student comes from a left-wing family who is not a big voter. But Newell took another approach, to say the least. She has wholeheartedly thrown herself into this election race, campaigning for far-right candidate Eric Zemmour. As for the vote? She can’t wait.

Newell, who is old enough to vote as the presidential election approaches, is anxious and anxious for her first chance to cast her ballot in the first round of April 10. “I’m sure I’ll be filled with emotion when I get to the voting room,” a smiling Noelle told FRANCE 24. You will not miss the opportunity of the world. “It is very important that you go to vote. It is a means of expression. Every vote counts. I don’t forget that when my grandmother was born, women were not allowed to vote in France.” However, casting a vote isn’t exactly a family tradition for Newell. She explained that “my mother always abstained from voting, and my father always cast his vote in blank.”

Now in her first year studying modern literature at the Sorbonne, Noelle spent her childhood moving from place to place for her mother’s job as a middle school principal. She joined Génération Z, Zemmour’s supportive youth organization, in June, months before the expert-turned-politician made his bid for the presidency. “I really liked the positions he took as an intellectual when he appeared on television. When I heard rumors that he might run in the presidential election, I knocked on the organization’s door to see how I could be useful,” she said.

Since then, Noelle has been relentlessly handing out flyers and pasting posters, and is sticking with her filter more than ever. She works with Les femmes avec Zemmour (“Women with Zemmour”) as well as with Génération Z to get the message of the militant. Although her family tends to the left, Newell says she has always been more receptive to right-wing ideas. “But so far, I haven’t found a candidate that truly embodies my ideas,” she said. Conservative Republican Party candidate Valérie Pécresse represents everything I hate about the right: a candidate who does not fit the line she is taking and who defends economic liberalism with which I do not. Marine Le Pen has completely changed direction, she said. “Finally, the more I know about Eric Zemmour, the more I feel the more of validating my decision.”

Newell alongside her candidate Eric Zemmour. © Noélie’s Twitter account From a rural background, with the grandparents of workers who saw slow industrialization in the mining belt of Moselle, eastern France, Noélie is above all sympathetic to Zemmour’s rhetoric calling for rural France. In particular, she estimates the €10,000 that Zemmour wants to allocate to families “from the French countryside” for each new birth in order to offset the costs of transportation, childcare and housing. More broadly, Noelle agrees with the French part that her candidate describes as relegation. She said, “I have the impression that education is no longer sufficient to ensure the kind of social mobility that existed in my grandparents’ time. Today, I feel that I can only hold back.”

Praying “Hard” In fact, while the literature student has been thinking about becoming a teacher for some time, she’s not quite sure now what profession she’d like to work in. Intoxicated by this presidential campaign, Noelley did not rule out working in political communications one day—though she saw how violent it could be. “We are often insulted while distributing brochures. Some people have even been injured,” she said. “It’s tough. You need real morale. But I still think it’s worth it because I’m convinced it can change people’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Newell already knows what she’s going to do on Election Day. Despite her family’s atheism, Noelley is a devout Catholic and plans to go to church to “pray hard” for her candidate before joining her fellow activists to celebrate the election results. “Even if we didn’t win, we made so much noise that our ideas could no longer be ignored,” she said. Next target for Noelle and her new friends then? Win as many seats as possible in the French legislative elections in June.

This is the fourth and final installment in the France 24 series on first-time voters ahead of the 2022 French presidential election. This article has been translated from the original into French.

