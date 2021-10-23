French fishermen say UK is ‘too shy’ to settle license row

France is disappointed at the pace of negotiations with Britain to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights, but talks will continue on Monday, the head of a French fishing association said on Saturday.

His comments seemed to suggest that French fishermen were backing away from threats of protests since this weekend over Britain’s refusal to grant more fishing licenses to their boats.

Olivier Lepretre, chairman of the Regional Committee for Maritime Fisheries in northern France, said this week’s talks had resulted in only a handful of fishing licenses being issued for French fishing boats in British territorial waters.

He considered this to be too timid a step to resolve the dispute with the UK, but said that the European Commission, the EU executive, will continue talks with the UK.

“Technical work will continue for the next few days, and at a steady pace,” Lepretre said.

French officials accuse Britain of refusing to honor its post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, and the National Committee of Maritime Fishermen (CNPMEM) said Maritime Minister Annick Girardin had assured French fishermen that she would not give up the fight. to obtain licenses for them. .

“(The minister) is disappointed by the technical work done this week, but we cannot deny that some progress has been made,” Lepretre said. “I can see that the government is not giving an inch.”

The dispute centers on the issuance of licenses to fish in Britain’s territorial waters six to 12 nautical miles off its coast, as well as in the seas off the Jersey shore, a Crown dependency on the Channel.

Paris is angered by London’s refusal to grant what it considers the total number of licenses owed to French fishing boats.

Britain said last month that it was open to further discussions with the boats it had rejected, adding that they had presented no evidence of their history of operations in the waters that were necessary to continue fishing in the 6-12 nautical mile zone.

