French forces withdraw from Tessalit base amid shrinking northern Mali

France has returned control of the Tessalit base to the Malian army, military officials announced Tuesday, as part of plans to reorganize French forces deployed in the troubled Sahel region as part of “Operation Barkhane.”

The northern base is the second French outpost to be evacuated after the Kidal base was handed over to the Malian army in October. A third base, in Timbuktu, will be closed by the end of the year.

While air support will be maintained, the 5,100 French soldiers currently in the Sahel will be reduced to roughly 3,000. European special forces, deployed in the Takuba task force, will be in charge of supporting the Malian army in combat.

“The idea is not to create a vacuum. The idea is to leave responsibility for these areas to the state of Mali,” said General Etienne du Peyroux of the French Barkhane force, speaking after Kidal’s withdrawal last month. “To avoid the risk of getting stuck in conflict, we need a response that is not just military.”

France, the former colonial power, intervened in Mali in January 2013 to stop a blitzkrieg campaign by jihadist and Tuareg forces threatening to invade the capital, Bamako. But after eight years of war against jihadist militants, swaths of Mali’s territory remain outside the control of the authorities.

Relations between France and a military junta that took office in Mali last year have soured in recent months, with Malian transitional authorities accusing the French of “leaving” the country.

The military junta has signaled Barkhane’s withdrawal from northern Mali to justify its negotiations with the controversial Russian mercenary group Wagner, a move that has further enraged France.