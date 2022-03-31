French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: “I only see statements but no actions” from Russia

In an interview with Jowharand RFI on Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said talks between the Russian and Ukrainian envoys had led to different statements but “no action was taken”, adding that it was time for Russia to take some moves towards reconciliation. He also warned of a “horrific” situation unfolding in the port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, answered questions from Roslyn Feber of France 24 and Christophe Boabouvier of RFI.

Russia has vowed to “drastically reduce” its military activities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions after talks on Tuesday between Russian and Ukrainian envoys in Istanbul. But the promise was met with skepticism from Ukrainian and Western officials.

“But I only see statements but I don’t see any action,” Le Drian said, noting that three weeks of intermittent negotiations had not led to tangible progress on the ground.

Le Drian warned of a “horrific” situation in the port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, which is currently facing a Russian attack.

“What is happening in Mariupol is horrific, and what will happen there is the responsibility of Russia,” Le Drian said.

The foreign minister also touched on other pressing international issues, including the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program taking place in Vienna. He said all parties, including Iran, “agree on the substance” and that “the signing of an agreement is imminent.”

“It would be a very good thing if we didn’t add a proliferation crisis to the war in Ukraine,” Le Drian said.

Click on the video player above to watch the full interview.