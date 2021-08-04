French government fined €10 million for air pollution by highest administrative court

France’s highest administrative court imposed a record fine on the government on Wednesday for failing to reduce air pollution to acceptable levels.

The Council of State imposed its highest-ever fine, EUR 10 million ($12 million), on President Emmanuel Macron’s government, warning it would do so again in months if authorities did not act quickly to fight smog. .

The Court, which has become increasingly vigilant about the government’s environmental policies, said the measures taken by the government were insufficient to improve air quality, as some may not actually be implemented and their likely effects had not been properly evaluated.

Last year, the Council ruled that the government had failed to implement a 2017 court order to curb air pollution levels, and gave it six months to take corrective action or fined it €10 million. six months until air quality improves.

Now that the six-month period has expired, the Council is now implementing its threat.

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 premature deaths in France each year.

The court said that nitrogen dioxide pollution – produced by the combustion of fossil fuels, particularly by cars – is still excessive in five urban areas: Paris, Lyon, Marseille-Aix, Toulouse and Grenoble.

It also pointed out Paris for continued high levels of PM10 microparticle pollution.

The court said it will re-examine air pollution levels in early 2022 and could impose a new fine that could come “above or below” the latter, depending on the outcome.

The council said the fine handed out on Wednesday would be largely shared by several air pollution agencies.

NGO Friends of the Earth, which started the pollution case against the government, will receive 100,000 euros, the judges ruled.

(AFP)