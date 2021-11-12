French journalists denounce sexual harassment and rape in the media industry

A new #MeToo scandal has gripped the French media after seven women publicly accused Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, a former news anchor for French TV channel TF1, of rape and sexual assault. Now more journalists are turning to social media to report harassment, intimidation and abuse they say they have suffered in the industry.

“Sexual harassment, humiliation, discrimination, exploitation … Just having the strength to carry on, even at my low level, already feels like a victory,” journalist Tiphaine Blot said on Twitter.

Harcèlement sexuel, humiliations, discrimination, exploitation … just avoid the force of continuer à mon petit leveau, c’est déjà une victoire pour moi. force à toutes celles qui ont subi ou subissent toujours ces violences 💪 #MeTooMedias https://t.co/qSmwMCsHGG

Another woman tweeted about a “journalist who raped, harassed and slandered me when I told him I wanted nothing more than friendship. I almost quit journalism for him and his girlfriend who told me she was ‘too ugly to be raped.’

Ce journaliste qui m’a violée, harcelée et diffamée quand je lui ai said that je ne voulais pas autre chose which de l’amitié. J’ai failli abandon the journalism à cause de lui, et de sa copine qui m’a dit that j’étais “trop ​​laide pour être violée”. #MeTooMedias

Emma Audrey, a journalist who often reports live for Radio BIP / Média 25, reminded her followers in a tweet that harassment occurs not only in the workplace, but also on the street, where “violence comes from everywhere (police, protesters, passersby, etc.) ”.

Le #MeTooMedias n’est pas uniquement dans les rédactions, il est aussi (et supply, j’ai envie de dire) sur le terrain, ou la violet vient de all les cotés (police, protesters, passersby, etc.)

The French media industry is experiencing a reckoning as more and more journalists use the hashtag # MeTooMédias to talk about violence and harassment experienced inside and outside the workplace.

Some journalists have talked about how they were doubly affected, first with the harassment and then with what felt like punishment for speaking out about the harassment.

Marie Albert, a former journalist for the Agence France-Presse news agency, says her contract was not renewed after she made public the sexual harassment she had suffered from a colleague for six months.

#MeTooMedias L’Agence France-Presse ne m’a plus proposé aucun CDD after that j’ai dénoncé him make sexuel that m’a fait to upload a necklace pendant 6 mois (2018, Paris)

Élodie Hervé says the LCI news channel stopped giving her regular work after she reported an attempted sexual assault at work and that she was still fighting for her rights with her lawyer.

#MeTooMedias the TF1 group at my end of the month piges chez LCI seems to have been a tentative d’agression sexuelle sur mon lieu de travail.

The wave of men and women who came forward to describe workplace abuse was sparked by an explosive report by the French newspaper Libération in which seven women accusing former TV host Patrick Poivre d’Arvor of rape and sexual assault decided Get rid of your anonymity and share your experiences publicly.

‘Complicit silence’ and ‘impunity’

Poivre d’Arvor is a household name in France. The now 74-year-old hosted TF1’s evening newsletter on weekdays for 21 years. In 2003, then-French President Jacques Chirac awarded him the Légion d’Honneur, the country’s highest honor.

The women who have come forward have described an enduring system of “domination” during their years of work at TF1: an “abuse of power” sustained by Poivre d’Arvor’s “complicit silence” and apparent sense of “impunity”. .

One of the women who spoke publicly, Stéphanie Khayat, says that Poivre d’Arvor raped her for the first time in 1994. She was suffering from anorexia at the time. She worked alongside him for four years after that.

“I never spoke to anyone about that encounter,” he told Libération. “Never never. Because I was embarrassed. Because i felt dirty […] Because I agreed to work with him … Round and round in my head: How could I have accepted that job? He wasn’t leaning against a wall, he didn’t have to. Then why?”

Poivre d’Arvor’s daughter, Solenn, had also suffered from anorexia and committed suicide in 1995. Khayat says that is why he was more attentive when she worked with him: he helped her overcome her illness and put her in contact with a specialist. when he saw that his health had seriously deteriorated. He supported her decision to go to the hospital for treatment for her anorexia. When she got out of the hospital, she says he raped her again.

Support within the industry

Poivre d’Arvor has denied all the charges against him. A case brought against her earlier in the year was dismissed, and the court found that there was insufficient evidence despite the testimonies of 22 women.

A group of his accusers has decided to create an organization called # MeTooMédias to support the struggle of “the men and women who suffer silently in the media industry.” When contacted by FRANCE 24, they said they were not ready to elaborate on the organization yet, as it was still in its early stages.

Trade unions and media associations also support the movement. France’s main journalists union, the Syndicat National des Journalistes, tweeted its support for victims of sexual violence and the new organization.

Prenons La Une, an organization that fights for gender parity and professional equality in the media, tweeted: “To all those who are using the hashtag # MeTooMédias to tell their story, and to all those who are silent, we support and believe you.”

À toutes celles qui témoignent through # MeTooMédias, et à toutes celles qui restent silencieuses, nous vous soutenons et nous vous croyons. C’est pour vous, pour nous, that nous continue to defend the droits des femmes journalistes au sein des rédactions. https://t.co/IbXMVBUhhh

