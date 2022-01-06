French lawmakers approve new “vaccine passport” after heated debate

After three days of tumultuous debates, fueled by controversial comments by President Emmanuel Macron, the French National Assembly early on Thursday morning approved a bill that would turn the country’s health pass into a more stringent “vaccine pass”.

The bill was adopted just before 05.30 Paris time with 214 votes against 93 and 27 abstentions. It still needs to be approved by the Senate, which will review it early next week. Macron’s government wants the new measures to take effect on January 15, but implementation is likely to be delayed after the debate was held in the assembly.

According to the bill, people over the age of 12 will need to prove their vaccination status in order to gain access to restaurants and bars, cultural sites or interregional public transport. A negative Covid-19 test will no longer be sufficient, except for access to health facilities and services.

The passage of the bill came amid a storm of controversy after Macron said on Tuesday that his Covid strategy was to “pee” the unvaccinated with increasing restrictions to convince them to get a shock.

( Jowharwith AFP)