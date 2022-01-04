French lawmakers interrupt debate over fragile vaccine passports in a setback for the government

France’s lower house of parliament has suspended debates over a controversial bill that makes it mandatory for people to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train.

Tense discussions about the new legislation, which would remove the possibility of showing a negative test result instead of having the inoculations, were stopped after midnight on Monday when a majority of deputies voted to cancel the session.

The leaders of the various parliamentary groups must now set a new date for the debates to resume, said National Assembly Vice President Annie Genevard.

Once it has been voted in the National Assembly, the new law must be voted on by the Senate before it enters into force on 15 January.

A heated debate in parliament on Monday highlighted what the government and the opposition described as widespread fatigue with the pandemic and measures to deal with it.

The proposed tightening of the rules has upset anti-vaccination activists and some lawmakers say they have been subjected to aggression including vandalism and violent threats.

In addition to changing the title to provide access to many aspects of public life based on vaccines, the bill would also mean heavier penalties for those who share or falsify their vaccine passports, and for places that do not check them.

People who hold a fake passport can risk a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of € 75,000 ($ 85,000).

‘Tidal wave’

The controversial legislation aims to get France’s remaining five million unvaccinated people over 12 to accept a shot even when infections increase again across the country.

The omicron variant of coronavirus has increased average daily confirmed cases to more than 160,000 per day over the past week, with peaks above 200,000.

– The tidal wave has really arrived, it is huge, but we will not give in to panic, said Minister of Health Olivier Véran to the National Assembly on Monday.

In response to critics who say the law violates people’s civil liberties, Véran added that “selfishness often hides behind talk of supposed freedom”.

France has also adjusted the rules for how schools should respond to infected students, allowing them to return earlier if more frequent follow-up tests turn out to be negative after just five days.

( Jowharwith REUTERS, AFP)