French lawmakers officially recognize China’s treatment of Uighurs as “genocide”

The lower house of the French parliament passed a resolution on Thursday condemning the “genocide” of China against its Uighur people, a Muslim minority group in the Xinjiang region.

The non-binding resolution, proposed by the opposition socialists but also supported by President Emmanuel Macron’s Republican on the Move party, was adopted almost unanimously just a few days before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It reads that the National Assembly “officially recognizes the violence perpetrated by the People’s Republic of China against the Uighurs who constitute crimes against humanity and genocide.”

It also called on the French Government to take “the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy towards the People’s Republic of China” to halt Beijing’s actions.

“China is a great power. We love the Chinese. But we refuse to submit to propaganda from a regime that invests in our cowardice and our greed to carry out a genocide in plain sight,” said Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure.

He told testimony to Parliament from Uighur survivors who told of conditions in detention camps where men and women could not go to prison, subjected to rape and torture, and forced organ transplants.

China denies genocide in Xinjiang and has accused Uighurs who testify abroad about the conditions in Xinjiang to be liars.

Beijing has declined repeated requests from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the region to investigate.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a growing list of Chinese politicians and companies for treating the Uighurs, as well as a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics.

