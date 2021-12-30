French Michel Houellebecq returns to politics with the long-awaited eighth novel

Successful French author Michel Houellebecq returns to the subject of politics and power in his highly anticipated eighth novel, which will be published in French bookstores next week.

The philosophical thriller is set during a fictional election campaign for the 2027 presidential election, with characters bearing clear resemblances to current politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron.

Houellebecq, whose darkly ironic work is known for its depressed and often misogynistic male characters, previously wrote about French politics in his 2015 novel “Submission,” which envisioned the country run by a Muslim president.

Titled “Aneantir” (“Destroy”), the book will be released on January 7 with a large initial circulation of 300,000 copies, with translated versions to appear later.

Although set in the world of Parisian politics, Houellebecq reflects on compelling issues such as death, poor health, and the meaning of life in a society that lives largely without the spiritual drag that religion provides.

While he made a name for himself with often nihilistic and sex-obsessed characters in books like “Atomised” or “Platform,” the latest offering from French literature’s enfant terrible contains traces of love and even hope.

“There is no need to celebrate evil to be a good writer,” Houellebecq told Le Monde newspaper in an interview that appeared Thursday. “There are very few bad people in ‘Destroy’ and I’m happy about that.”

“The ultimate triumph would be to have no bad people at all,” he said.

The comments are likely to spark speculation that the 60-something-year-old chain smoker, who secretly married for the third time in 2018, is softening with age.

Desolate france

Houellebecq is often outspoken about French politics, and the book will be scrutinized for his views on Macron and others before the presidential elections scheduled for April.

Despite the small number of “bad people,” the France of 2027 in his novel is predictably bleak, gripped by tensions caused by inequality as well as the slow death of rural communities.

“The gap between the ruling classes and the population has reached unprecedented levels,” says the narrator at one point, according to a preview seen by AFP.

Once the darling of France’s liberal left, Houellebecq has steadily drifted to the right, flirting with the far right in recent years.

He was accused of being an Islamophobe after the publication of “Submission”, which led him to go into hiding due to death threats.

When asked by a reporter if he was, he replied: “Probably.”

He also praised Donald Trump as a “good president” for his unconventional diplomacy and hostility to free trade, in an essay for Harper’s magazine in 2019.

Pirated copies of the 736-page “Aneantir” in the form of PDF documents began circulating on the Internet in December, prompting French publisher Flammarion to take legal action.

