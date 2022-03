The signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962 paved the way for Algeria’s independence in July of that year. But the agreements included a clause allowing France to continue conducting nuclear tests in the Algerian desert, which caused widespread radioactive contamination of the land and air. Sixty years later, the victims have not been adequately compensated and the extent of the damage has not been properly assessed. Karim Yahya and Jenny Sheen report in France 24.