French Olympic figure skating champion Papadakis, Ceziron won the fifth world gold

Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Ciceron claimed the fifth world ice skating title on home soil on Saturday, setting a world record.

Papadakis, 26, and 27-year-old Ciceron led all the way to take the gold after the free skating final with a new world record of 229.82 points.

Madison Hubble and Zachary Donoghue took the silver with a score of 222.39, ahead of Americans Madison Chuck and Evan Bates, 216.83. The three best couples training together in Montreal.

“It’s one of the best competitions of our career, we felt incredible support, especially after the Olympics,” Ciceron said after winning the gold medal in Beijing behind closed doors.

He added, “This is one of the reasons we love what we do so much. The goosebumps, the emotions that come with noise, are indescribable.”

Skating on “Elegie” by Gabriel Faure, the Frenchman scored 137.09 in free skating to improve on his previous world record set three years earlier.

They set world records in rhythmic and free dance earlier in the competition.

Papadakis and Cizron, who are also five-time European champions, outperformed French legends Andre and Pierre Brunet, who won four world golds and two Olympics between 1926 and 1932.

They are close to the record of six world titles held by Lyudmila Pakhumova and Alexander Gorshkov in the competition for the Soviet Union between 1970 and 1976.

Russia was banned from competing in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, as a result of which Olympic silver medalists Victoria Sinitsyna and Nikita Katsalapov were unable to defend their world title.

