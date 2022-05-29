french open: 2020 winner swiatek advances, medvedev travels in straight units

World primary Iga Swiatek was the one prime 10 seed left on the French Open on Saturday after notching her thirty first straight win whereas third seed Paula Padusa and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka had been disregarded.

Swetic, the 2020 champion, dropped serve 3 times to ninety fifth seed Danka Kovinic in Montenegro earlier than sealing a third-round victory 6-3 7-5.

“I needed to play arduous however generally I felt like I used to be hitting so arduous and it was arduous to regulate,” the 20-year-old mentioned.

Swiatek’s successful streak is the most effective since Serena Williams’ 34-game successful streak in 2013.

She then faces Chinese language teen Zheng Chenwen, who reached the final 16 on her debut when France’s Alize Cornet, who has performed at her 61st consecutive main tournaments, retired with a leg damage, trailing 6-0, 3-0 after simply 44 minutes.

After beautiful 2018 champion Simona Halep within the second spherical, Zheng turned solely the fourth Chinese language girl to succeed in the fourth spherical in Paris as compatriot Li Na gained her historic slam title in 2011.

“I all the time knew I had the extent to do effectively, and now I simply wish to maintain going,” mentioned the 19-year-old, ranked 74.

Cornet, the final French girl to be drawn, was booed by part of the courtroom Philippe Chatrier.

“It harm greater than my damage,” she mentioned.

Spain’s Padusa, who reached the quarter-finals in 2021, retired from her final 32 matches as a consequence of a calf damage when she was behind Russian Veronika Kodermetova 6-3 2-1.

Seventh seed Sabalenka fell 4-6 6-1 6-0 to Italian Camila Giorgi, who reached the fourth spherical for the primary time.

Padusa and Sabalenka’s exit signifies that for the primary time within the Open Period, solely one of many prime 10 seeded survived within the fourth spherical.

“Actually robust” In stark distinction, 9 of the highest 10 males are nonetheless in rivalry.

World quantity two Daniil Medvedev beat the Serbian, beating Serbian twenty eighth seed Miomir Kekmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev has not dropped a set in three rounds and can subsequent play former US Open champion Marin Cilic who ended 17-year-old Jill Simon’s profession at 17-year-old Roland Garros with a 6-0 6-3 6-2 victory. .

Cilic, who reached the quarter-finals back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, had 42 winners.

Medvedev fell within the first spherical on his first 4 journeys to Paris earlier than reaching the quarter-finals a 12 months in the past.

“It was actually robust, everybody was asking how I may very well be No. 2 on the earth with out going previous the primary spherical,” mentioned the US Open champion who had not but gained a clay courtroom title.

Fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted simply 92 minutes to attain a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over ninety fifth seed Mikael Ymir.

Greek celebrity Tsitsipas needed to come again from two units late to beat Lorenzo Mussetti, then wanted 4 hours and 4 units to beat 134th seed qualifier Zdenek Kollar in his first two matches.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old had no bother on Saturday, breaking his Swedish opponent six instances en path to a fourth-round match towards Danish teenager Holger Ron or Hugo Gaston, the final French participant within the event.

“It was completely different from my first two matches. The situations had been a lot hotter and drier, which suited me higher,” Tsitsipas mentioned after his thirty fourth win in 2022.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud turned the primary Norwegian participant to succeed in the final 16 with a 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Ruud scored 39 wins and went on to face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals final 12 months and was within the final 16 in Paris for the primary time.

Mackenzie MacDonald, the American ranked sixtieth, fell to the Italian eleventh seed Yannick Sener after dropping 11 factors within the second set.

Sinner, who reached the quarter-finals in 2020, gained 6-3 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 and can face seventh seed Andrey Rublev for a spot within the quarter-finals.

Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals two years in the past, additionally beat Chilean Christian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (13/11).

(AFP)