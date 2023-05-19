“French pension battle hits Cannes as ‘essential workers’ stage protest at Carlton”

A heavy downpour did not dampen the spirits of Cannes’s “essential workers” who staged a protest outside the town’s iconic palace hotel despite prohibitions on demonstrations due to months of nationwide protests against an unpopular pension reform rammed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron’s government. The CGT trade union, which spearheads resistance to the reform, organised a rally of hospitality workers outside the Carlton hotel, with the participants including union representatives and those from the hotel and catering industries. The CGT has planned a larger rally for Sunday in a location further away from the Croisette.

France’s crucial hospitality sector is grappling with a severe labour shortage, and the government’s controversial pension overhaul, which raises the country’s minimum retirement age, is expected to exacerbate this issue. The CGT has threatened to cut power during the Cannes film festival if its demands are not met, and while it has not done so thus far, the union’s threat remains.

Despite being removed from social context, the Cannes Film Festival has a long history of social and political activism, and this year’s festival takes place amidst labour unrest on both sides of the Atlantic. Hollywood screenwriters are also on strike for better pay, new contracts for the streaming era, and safeguards against the use of AI.