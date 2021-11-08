French police officer injured in Cannes knife attack

A police officer was injured after being stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, and his attacker has been “neutralized,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday.

The attack in Cannes comes as concerns about violent crime and terrorism are among the top concerns of voters in the run-up to the 2022 French presidential election.

“I am going to the scene immediately this morning and offer my support to the national police and the city of Cannes,” Darmanin added on his Twitter account.

A police officer du commissariat from #Cannes a été blessé à l’arme blanche. L’agresseur a été neutralisé par ses collègues. I’m going to be on the spot immediately on the matinee and on the sidelines of the police nationale et à la ville de Cannes.

– Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 8, 2021

The policeman was behind the wheel of a car in front of a police station at 6.30 a.m. when the attacker opened the vehicle door and stabbed him with a knife, a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP.

The officer was saved thanks to his bulletproof vest, sources said.

The attacker was seriously injured by another policeman and was in serious condition. French media reports said the suspect is an Algerian citizen with an Italian residence permit. The suspect was born in 1984 and was unknown to French authorities, according to media reports.

Sources said police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

French police have been the target of a series of attacks by Islamic extremists in recent years, prompting calls for better protection and harsher jail sentences.

On April 23, a police administrative assistant was killed when an attacker stabbed her at the entrance to a police station in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet. The attacker, a 36-year-old Tunisian citizen, was shot dead by security forces.

In October 2019, three officers and a police employee in Paris were stabbed to death at the Paris police headquarters by a radicalized IT employee.

Each attack has sharpened attention to the danger of Islamic extremism in France, which has suffered a wave of violence over the past decade by radicals inspired by Al Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS) group.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)