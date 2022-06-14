French porn web site proprietor arrested for rape and pimping

Police arrested the proprietor of a French porn web site and 4 others on Tuesday in Paris after an investigation into allegations of rape and pimping, prosecutors mentioned.

Jacquie et Michel considers itself a hub for “novice” porn movies and has been the goal of allegations of abuse by girls who say they skilled violence on set.

Nicholas Silubica, a lawyer for the corporate that owns the location, mentioned proprietor Michel Peron and his spouse had been detained “over allegations of pimping, complicity in rape and complicity in sexual assault between 2009 and 2015”.

Paris prosecutors confirmed the arrest of the couple and three others.

Police opened an investigation on the web site in July 2020 after feminist teams mentioned the actresses had complained of “extraordinary and painful” sexual acts.

Final month, senators questioned representatives of one other French web site Dorcel for Jacqui and Michland France about practices within the trade after dozens of ladies got here ahead with tales of abuse.

Final October, 4 French pornographic actors had been charged with rape for the primary time, because of movies obtainable to stream on the “French Bukkake” web site.

Feminists in France and elsewhere have been campaigning to carry the ban on violence in an trade the place girls have lengthy been portrayed as condoning such acts.

Within the US, porn star Ron Jeremy is ready to face trial for rape or sexual assault of 21 girls and women, though a Los Angeles choose mentioned in March he needs to be psychologically evaluated first.

(AFP)