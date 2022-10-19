French President Emmanuel Macron meets the dad and mom of the murdered 12-year-old boy

French President Emmanuel Macron’s workplace mentioned he met, on Tuesday, the dad and mom of a 12-year-old woman whose physique was discovered brutally in a field in a homicide that shocked France.

The Elysee added that Macron “expressed his condolences and warranted them of his full solidarity and assist within the ordeal they’re going by means of, which shook us all.”

A 24-year-old girl with a historical past of psychological problems has been charged with the rape and homicide of the younger woman, recognized solely as “Lola”, whereas she is being held in custody.

Prosecutors mentioned Monday that in a thorny interview, the suspect described luring Lola into her sister’s condo — positioned in the identical constructing because the woman — and forcing her to bathe, earlier than sexually assaulting and finally killing the 12-year-old. -Previous.

The post-mortem report acknowledged that Lula died of “coronary heart and respiratory failure with indicators of suffocation and cervical compression,” along with having accidents to her neck and elsewhere on her physique.

Investigators shortly traced the suspect’s path after Lola’s father, a concierge, noticed her interactions along with his daughter in CCTV recordings he examined when Lola didn’t return from faculty on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested within the northwestern Paris suburb of Bois Columbus early Saturday, and a 43-year-old man, who has confessed to driving the suspect away from the crime scene with the trunk containing Lula’s physique, can be accused of hiding a physique.

Some far-right politicians have already begun utilizing the case to assault the federal government’s immigration coverage, because the suspect, an Algerian, was below an order to go away France after overtaking her scholar visa.

Far-right Nationwide Rally chief Marine Le Pen in addition to the conservative Republican Occasion raised the problem at Tuesday’s common authorities questions session within the Nationwide Meeting (the decrease home).

“You owe it to us to supply pressing solutions and relentless options to make it possible for the regulation is utilized and revered in our nation,” Le Pen informed Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti informed lawmakers that whereas the suspect was below the order to go away France, it was not but identified if her lawyer had appealed the choice – which means she was inside her rights to remain. “I am going to communicate as I discover it. Doing frivolous politics, and utilizing the coffin of a 12-year-old woman as a springboard, is shameful,” he added.

“You are all the time there when tragedies strike,” mentioned Dupond Moretti, addressing the appropriate of the room, “you have been condoning them for years.”

(AFP)